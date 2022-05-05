This woman's whole face is made of cake and is way too realistic. Watch

If you are somebody who loves desserts and appreciates talent in people, then you probably have already heard of the cake studio on Instagram named Sideserf Cakes. What is frequently seen in videos uploaded on the page, is how realistic these cakes are. Like in this video, which shows this baker's extraordinary talents in baking her face into a cake, not literally though.

The video has been shared on Sideserf Cake Studio's Instagram feed. It's a page run by Natalie Sideserf, a cake artist noted for her hyper-realistic creations. She captioned the video, "Hope you’re having a weird Monday! #selfiecake." The video shows her holding and displaying a cake, which looks pretty much like a carbon copy of her face. Before this, she's made many such cakes like a snake, butter chicken, soup and even an onion.

The video has gone massively viral ever since it was shared on Instagram and has made netizens compliment her skills. There is a good chance that this video might initially leave you confused as the cake that Natalie has made looks so similar to her own face that it becomes difficult to differentiate between the two. In due course of the video, however, a part of the cake gets cut to reveal that it isn't real.

Take a look at the viral cake video right here:

Since being posted on the social media platform around two days ago, this video has received more than 2.1 million views on it so far. It has also prompted people to post several comments that appreciate the baker's talents and skills.

An Instagram user complimented, “To be able to make a cake look exactly like yourself is insane. So much talent!” “You’re amazing. I would love to see you on the new Netflix show Is It Cake?” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “They keep getting better, Natalie!”

What are your thoughts on this viral video?

