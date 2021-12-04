Three cats meet newborn baby for the first time. Watch

Are you looking for a video that will make your day brighter? Then here is a clip involving three cats and a baby that may leave you with a huge smile on your face. This is a video that shows the felines meeting a newborn baby for the first time ever.

The video, shared on Reddit, is a delight to watch. “My 3 cats meeting my new born nephew,” reads the caption posted along with the clip. Though short, chances are you will end up watching the video over and over again.

The video opens to show a baby lying on a couch with three cats looking at him while sitting on floor. Within moments, one of the felines gathers courage and moves a little closer to the kid, the other two soon follow. We won’t give away all the fun, so take a look at the video:

The clip, since being posted about four hours ago, has accumulated more than 2,800 upvotes and counting. It has also received tons of comments. A few tried imagining what the cats could be thinking.

“You can see the little gears turning in their heads, ‘What are you?’,” joked a Reddit user. “Can it give us treats?” shared another. “The council will now decide the fate of the bald kitten,” shared a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?