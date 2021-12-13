Three doggos jump over ditch, they each overcome it differently. Watch dog video

Dogs are some of the most energetic animals on the planet and they aren't afraid to show it. This viral video that was posted on Reddit, however, shows three Border Collie dogs who keep running across a green field, until they come across a ditch that they need to jump over. “Three ways to tackle a jump,” reads the caption to this video.

The video opens to show them energetically running from a far end of a field towards the person who is recording this video. Soon enough, they realise that there is a ditch that they need to jump over in order to make it to the other side of the field. All three of them attempt to jump over the ditch together but each of them do it in their own, unique yet entirely cute way.

The first dog who crosses the ditch is very royal in its stance and ends up on the other side of the field easily as it keeps running. The second one takes a halt right in the middle of the ditch and then jumps from there towards the other side, making its way to the field nonetheless. The third dog’s jump, however, ends up being the funniest because it lands headfirst into the elevation that leads to the the field on the other side.

Watch the funny dog video right here:

Since being shared some 13 hours ago, this video posted on Reddit has garnered more than 55,000 upvotes and several reactions from dog lovers on the site.

Many flocked to the comments section to let their thoughts on the third dog be known. “We’re all just doing our best. I bet that dog is amazing at other stuff,” posted one. “Some are happy dreamers who pick themselves up quickly,” commented another. “Borderp Collie,” punned a third as the video was posted on the subReddit r/AnimalsBeingDerps.

What are your thoughts on this video?