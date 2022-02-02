Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Tiger at Karnataka national park calmly walks between hundreds of deer. Watch
trending

Tiger at Karnataka national park calmly walks between hundreds of deer. Watch

The video of involving a tiger and a herd of deer at Karnataka national park may wow you.
The video shows a tiger walking through a herd of deer at a national park in Karnataka.(Jukin Media)
Published on Feb 02, 2022 11:35 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

There are no dearth of videos involving tiger and deer on the Internet. There is now a latest inclusion to that list. However, instead of the usual videos showing them as predator and prey, this clip shows something entirely different. It shows a tiger calmly strolling through a herd of hundreds of deer.

The incident took place at Nagarahole Tiger Reserve located in Karnataka. Previously known as Rajiv Gandhi National Park, this place is a major hub of conservation under Project Tiger and Project Elephant. Besides tiger and deer, this place also houses animals like leopard, South-western langur, Asiatic Elephant, Gaur, Sloth bear and many more.

The video opens to show a herd of deer moving in the jungle. Within moments, a tiger appears from the opposite direction and walks towards the herd. However, instead of its usual behaviour, the big cat calmly passes the group without doing anything. The video also shows a few curious deer following the tiger. The video ends with the tiger and the group going their separate ways.

RELATED STORIES

Take a look at the clip that may surprise you:

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral video karnataka.
TRENDING TOPICS
Budget 2022
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
UP Election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP