Tiger at Karnataka national park calmly walks between hundreds of deer. Watch

There are no dearth of videos involving tiger and deer on the Internet. There is now a latest inclusion to that list. However, instead of the usual videos showing them as predator and prey, this clip shows something entirely different. It shows a tiger calmly strolling through a herd of hundreds of deer.

The incident took place at Nagarahole Tiger Reserve located in Karnataka. Previously known as Rajiv Gandhi National Park, this place is a major hub of conservation under Project Tiger and Project Elephant. Besides tiger and deer, this place also houses animals like leopard, South-western langur, Asiatic Elephant, Gaur, Sloth bear and many more.

The video opens to show a herd of deer moving in the jungle. Within moments, a tiger appears from the opposite direction and walks towards the herd. However, instead of its usual behaviour, the big cat calmly passes the group without doing anything. The video also shows a few curious deer following the tiger. The video ends with the tiger and the group going their separate ways.

Take a look at the clip that may surprise you:

