Tiger pulls tourist-filled car with teeth, Anand Mahindra shares shocking video

This video shared on Twitter by Anand Mahindra shows how a tiger pulls the rear end of a car that's filled with tourists, with its teeth.
The tiger biting and pulling the car filled with tourists in the video shared by Anand Mahindra on Twitter.
The tiger biting and pulling the car filled with tourists in the video shared by Anand Mahindra on Twitter. (twitter/@anandmahindra)
Published on Jan 01, 2022 01:27 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

Anand Mahindra often takes to Twitter to share videos of hilarious or interesting incidents involving Mahindra vehicles. This video that he recently shared on the micro-blogging site shows a tiger biting the rear bumper of a Mahindra Xylo car.

According to the caption posted by Mahindra, the video was shot on the road that connects Ooty and Mysore. The video shows how intently the tiger keeps biting the rear bumper of the car that was carrying quite a few tourists inside. The video appears to be shot by people from a car right beside it. By the end of the video, two tigers can be seen in the frame.

Anand Mahindra shared the video with a descriptive caption. “Going around #Signal like wildfire. Apparently on the Ooty to Mysore Road near Theppakadu. Well, that car is a Xylo, so I guess I’m not surprised he’s chewing on it. He probably shares my view that Mahindra cars are Deeeliciousss,” he wrote. He ended the caption with a smiling emoji.

Watch it here:

The video was shared on December 30. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than five lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also garnered tons of comments.

One of the people in that car took to the comments section to share this:

A Twitter user shared that the incident may have been recorded in Bannerghatta National Park in Karnataka. Here's what she posted.

“Thank God. Had it been any open jeep, the Tiger would have enjoyed a very sumptuous meal,” posted IFS officer Mohan Chandra Pargaien.

What are your thoughts on this video?

tiger twitter anand mahindra + 1 more
