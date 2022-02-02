Tiger strolls in front of tourist car. Woman shares how she felt at the moment

How would you react if you unexpectedly see a tiger in front of you? People will surely react in different ways. As for photographer Spoorthi, she initially “shivered and struggled to open her mobile camera,” but finally managed to capture a video of a big cat which is now going all kinds of viral. Taking to Instagram, she also shared about the incident and there is a chance that her post will wow you.

She explained that the incident took place during her visit to the hill station Valparai in Tamil Nadu. Turns out, she was sleeping in the car after failing to witness a good sunrise at one of the tea estates of the place. Her disappointment, however, soon turned into a rare experience when she heard her fellow traveler, Raj Mohan, shouting 'Tiger Tiger Tiger Tiger.' And she woke up to see the big cat crossing the road in front of her.

“And there he was, the tiger, just about 10 meters from our car! So majestic and so royal!! I was ready to make a video but started shivering, struggled to open the camera app and juggled with modes out of excitement or what I don't know but he walked slowly giving me enough time to film him and that's it! He vanished from our sight and ceased to be visible further,” she shared.

“What a thrilling moment this was! A rare sighting that you don't get to see everyday and will be etched forever in our minds,” she added.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has gathered more than 12,000 likes and counting. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Wow,” wrote an Instagram user. “Majestic,” posted another. “This is your best lifetime moment that you will remember forever,” shared a third.

Spoorthi is a photographer who records her travel journeys on mobile and posts them on Instagram. While talking about her tiger video going viral, she shared that it is a bittersweet experience. She is happy that her video is now viral but is irked to see people posting it without proper credit.

