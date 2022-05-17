Timelapse video of flowers blooming one by one is mesemrising to watch

Timelapse videos are almost always fun to watch. Case in point, this video that showcases flowers blooming on by one. Shared on an Instagram page called the_cheeky_seedling, the video is certainly wonderful to watch. Though short, there is a possibility that you will end up watching this oddly satisfying video more than once.

“I wish I was more creative when it comes to reels, but this time-lapse is always a favorite,” the Instagram user wrote while posting the video. They also added two hashtags. They are #timelapse and #hoyabloom.

The video opens to show a Hoya plant in a pot. It then goes on the show the individual flowers of a cluster popping open one by one. Set to the background score Things of beauty by Danger Twins, the video is incredible to watch.

Take a look at the video that may make you go wow:

The video has been shared about four days ago. Since being posted, the clip has gathered nearly 1,000 likes. The video of the flowers blooming one by one also prompted people to post various comments. Many expressed their amazement while reacting to the video. There is a chance that you will agree to the reactions the netizens posted on the comments section of the video.

“Wow! I love the way they pop!” wrote an Instagram user. Truth be told, we love it too. “Stranger things vibes,” joked another while referencing a popular web series. “This is amazing!!! Can’t wait to have a hoya bloom!,” expressed another. A few also posted heart emojis to showcase their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON