Tina Dabi, Pradeep Gawande get congratulated by Ria Dabi on their wedding. Watch

Indian Administrative Service officer Tina Dabi, the UPSC topper and IAS officer of the 2016 batch, recently got married to IAS Officer Pradeep Gawande. And several pictures and videos from their wedding have been doing the rounds on social media, including uploads from the families themselves. Just like this one Instagram video that was shared by Tina Dabi’s sister, Ria Dabi.

This video that was shared on Ria Dabi’s Instagram page as a Reels video, shows a few snippets from the fun-filled days of the wedding. The happy couple - Tina Dabi and Pradeep Gawande - can be seen posing in front of the camera. There are other smaller videos that are compiled within this one that show festivities, dancing and other such joyous moments.

The wedding reportedly took place in Rajasthan’s Jaipur with family and friends in attendance. Pradeep Gawande is three years senior to Tina and is a 2013 batch IAS Officer. He is currently serving as Director, Archeology & Museums, Rajasthan, the report said.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram just a day ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop adoring and congratulating the newlyweds - Tina Dabi and Pradeep Gawande. It has also received more than 4.1 lakh views on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “God bless both of you, stay blessed.” “Congratulations dear ma'am,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “Proud of the Dabi sisters.”

