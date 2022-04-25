Home / Trending / Tina Dabi, Pradeep Gawande get congratulated by Ria Dabi on their wedding. Watch
trending

Tina Dabi, Pradeep Gawande get congratulated by Ria Dabi on their wedding. Watch

This viral Instagram Reels video shared by IAS officer Tina Dabi’s sister Ria Dabi, congratulates her on her wedding with fellow officer Pradeep Gawande.
IAS officer Tina Dabi with husband Pradeep Gawande, who is also a fellow IAS officer.(Twitter/@dabi_tina)
IAS officer Tina Dabi with husband Pradeep Gawande, who is also a fellow IAS officer.(Twitter/@dabi_tina)
Published on Apr 25, 2022 01:56 PM IST
Copy Link
BySohini Sengupta

Indian Administrative Service officer Tina Dabi, the UPSC topper and IAS officer of the 2016 batch, recently got married to IAS Officer Pradeep Gawande. And several pictures and videos from their wedding have been doing the rounds on social media, including uploads from the families themselves. Just like this one Instagram video that was shared by Tina Dabi’s sister, Ria Dabi.

This video that was shared on Ria Dabi’s Instagram page as a Reels video, shows a few snippets from the fun-filled days of the wedding. The happy couple - Tina Dabi and Pradeep Gawande - can be seen posing in front of the camera. There are other smaller videos that are compiled within this one that show festivities, dancing and other such joyous moments.

The wedding reportedly took place in Rajasthan’s Jaipur with family and friends in attendance. Pradeep Gawande is three years senior to Tina and is a 2013 batch IAS Officer. He is currently serving as Director, Archeology & Museums, Rajasthan, the report said.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram just a day ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop adoring and congratulating the newlyweds - Tina Dabi and Pradeep Gawande. It has also received more than 4.1 lakh views on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “God bless both of you, stay blessed.” “Congratulations dear ma'am,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “Proud of the Dabi sisters.”

What are your thoughts on this video shared by Tina Dabi’s sister, Ria?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ias officer wedding viral instagram + 2 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 25, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out