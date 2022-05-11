Tiny dog ends up scaring its cat sibling. Video sparks laughter

The videos that showcase both cats and dogs are often delightful – and absolutely funny – to watch. Case in point, this clip posted on Reddit that shows an interaction between a tiny dog and its cat sibling chilling outdoors.

The video opens to show the tiny dog running to a cat lying on the ground. At first the pooch tries to get the kitty’s attention by showering it with kisses. That, however, fails and the cat keeps on sleeping. The dog then randomly barks and ends up scaring the cat for a moment.

The video was posted by a Redditor with the caption, “Enjoying the sun and scaring his brother Yoshi.” The video, however, captured people’s attention after being re-shared by another Redditor on the sub-reddit CatsWithDosg. They posted the video with the same caption.

Take a look the video:

The video has been posted about five days ago. Since being shared, it has gathered nearly 500 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“At first I thought "wow is that a black panther?!" but no it's just a ridiculously small dog...,” wrote a Reddit user. “Cute and playful companions! Sweet and funny,” posted another. “They're so perfect,” commented a third.

