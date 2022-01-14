Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Tiny dog ‘in training’ tries to manage flock of sheep. Watch hilarious viral video
trending

Tiny dog ‘in training’ tries to manage flock of sheep. Watch hilarious viral video

The video of the tiny dog ‘managing’ the flock of sheep was posted on Reddit.
The image, taken from the viral Reddit video, shows the tiny dog with the sheep.(Reddit/@simplemantr)
Published on Jan 14, 2022 10:45 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

A video involving a tiny dog and a huge flock of sheep has created a buzz online. The hilariously adorable video may win you over too. It is one of those clips that you may end up watching more than once.

“Anatolian shepherd dog puppy in training,” reads the caption posted along with the video. Though it is unclear where the clip was recorded or when, it has now captured people's attention.

The video opens to show a tiny dog walking beside a huge flock of sheep. Within moments, the pooch stops and even shares a sweet moment of interaction with one of the sheep.

Take a look at the video to see what else it shows:

RELATED STORIES

The video has been posted three hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1.3 lakh upvotes and the numbers are quick increasing. The share has also prompted people to post laughter-filled comments.

“He’s so tiny but so determined!” wrote a Reddit user. “Those old ladies checking in on the pup! ‘You alright Darlin’? You keep on coming sweetheart!’,” posted another. “This is cute,” commented a third. “Pup ‘aw come on, they are filming don't make me look bad. Please?’ Old ladies ‘right you are 'the boss' wink’,” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
reddit video dog.
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron
Bengal Train Accident
Horoscope Today
Makar Sankranti 2022
Happy Pongal 2022
Magh Bihu
Happy Makar Sankranti
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP