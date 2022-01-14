Tiny dog ‘in training’ tries to manage flock of sheep. Watch hilarious viral video

A video involving a tiny dog and a huge flock of sheep has created a buzz online. The hilariously adorable video may win you over too. It is one of those clips that you may end up watching more than once.

“Anatolian shepherd dog puppy in training,” reads the caption posted along with the video. Though it is unclear where the clip was recorded or when, it has now captured people's attention.

The video opens to show a tiny dog walking beside a huge flock of sheep. Within moments, the pooch stops and even shares a sweet moment of interaction with one of the sheep.

Take a look at the video to see what else it shows:

The video has been posted three hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1.3 lakh upvotes and the numbers are quick increasing. The share has also prompted people to post laughter-filled comments.

“He’s so tiny but so determined!” wrote a Reddit user. “Those old ladies checking in on the pup! ‘You alright Darlin’? You keep on coming sweetheart!’,” posted another. “This is cute,” commented a third. “Pup ‘aw come on, they are filming don't make me look bad. Please?’ Old ladies ‘right you are 'the boss' wink’,” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?