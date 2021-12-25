Home / Trending / Tiny doggo tries getting big dog’s attention by scratching its back. Watch
Tiny doggo tries getting big dog’s attention by scratching its back. Watch

The video of the tiny doggo trying to get big dog’s attention by scratching its back was posted on Instagram.
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the tiny doggo scratching the back of the big dog.(Instagram/ @pug_a_frenchie_and_brian)
Published on Dec 25, 2021 10:40 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Most younger siblings know that it is not always easy to get their elder brother or sister's attention. There are times they need to take their game up a notch to get their attention. Turns out, that is what this tiny doggo is doing in order to get it big dog sibling's attention. There is a chance that the video will leave you chuckling.

The video was originally posted on the Instagram page dedicated to the dogs. However, the clip captured people's attention after being re-shared on Instagram's official page.

“For rescues Mabel, a small but mighty pug, and Brian, a 45-pound lap dog ‘tis the season for giving and receiving. ‘Mabel just loves getting Brian’s attention by scratching his back and belly,’ says their human Joanna. ‘Brian takes it all in his stride.’ #WeeklyFluff,” they wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look at the video:

Since being posted some 12 hours ago, the clip has accumulated more than 3.2 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also accumulated tons of reactions. Many shared heart emoticons to showcase their reactions. A few alo mentioned that the video is cute.

What are your thoughts on the video?

