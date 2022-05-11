Tiny kittens learn how to play with each other. Video is too cute to handle

Kittens playing with their siblings or pet parents often make for the cutest videos. If you agree to that statement, then here is a video that may leave you very happy. Shared on Reddit, the video shows tiny kitten siblings learning how to play.

The video opens to show four kittens in a room with the floor covered with mats and blankets. While one of the kittens is seen sitting at a corner, two are seen hurdled together with the fourth one standing behind them. The video shows how the tiny kitten jumps on its other two siblings while crossing them. Though short, this glimpse antics of the kittens will surely leave you with a warm feeling in your heart.

The video is posted with a simple caption that explains what happens in the video. “Boo! 4 week old kittens are learning how to play!” it reads.

Take a look at the wonderful video:

The clip has been posted two days ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated more than 800 upvotes and counting. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Many wrote how the kittens are absolutely cute.

“Orange kitten stage dives are the best!,” wrote a Reddit user. “Baby lions,” shared another. “Cute kitties!” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?