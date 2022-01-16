Tired little girl can't help falling asleep with french fry in her mouth. Watch

It is always best to keep a camera handy when one is near kids. Whatever they say or do are often a sight to behold and a memory that’s best kept captured. In this video that was shared on Instagram, viewers can see how a little girl is sitting at a table and suddenly falls asleep in the middle of eating.

The adorable video begins to show how a cute girl named Gloria is sitting at an outdoor table, flanked by some adults. The woman who is seen sitting beside her is seen providing support to her with her arm so that the girl does not fall onto the table as they already knew that she was sleepy. As the video progresses, she picks up a french fry from the table and puts it into her mouth and begins to chew.

Soon enough, her tiredness consumes her and she promptly falls asleep. The adults around her rush to hold her so that she does not hurt herself. She stays safe at the end of the video that has a detailed caption. It explains, “This was after a long flight to visit some family. She was so tired and such a trooper.”

Watch it here:

Since being posted on Instagram on January 7, this video has garnered more than 2.8 lakh likes. It has also accumulated several reactions from people who could not stop commenting about how cute they found the little girl.

“My girl fell face first into a plate of spaghetti. Wish I had videos of that,” related an Instagram user. “Omg too cute! I can’t stop watching,” posted another, followed by laughing and heart emojis. “Yes, this is how I feel about fried potatoes too,” joked a third.

