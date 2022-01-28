Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Trending / To try or not to try: Pic of Hari mirch ka halwa leaves people with thoughts
trending

To try or not to try: Pic of Hari mirch ka halwa leaves people with thoughts

The post on Hari mirch ka halwa was shared on Twitter.
The post about Hari mirch ka halwa gathered tons of comments (representational image).(Unsplash/Vipul Borade)
Published on Jan 28, 2022 05:00 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Green chilli is an essential part of many food dishes. However, not everyone is a fan of this item. There are some who love staying away from hari mirch and agree that their food tastes much better without it. If you are someone who shares the same sentiment, then there is a chance that a picture of this unusual dish will leave you irked. The case may be the same, even if you are someone who loves eating chilli. It’s because the dish is halwa made using green chillis. Let that sink in.

“Sardi ke liye Hari mirch ka halwa [Green chilli halwa for winters],” author Rana Safvi wrote while posting the picture. Take a look at the share:

The post has been shared a day ago. Since being tweeted, it has accumulated more than 400 likes. People also shared various comments while reacting to the tweet.

“Hearing about this for the first time. You tried? How was it?” asked a Twitter user. To which, the original poster replied, “It was good. Had at a wedding few years ago.”

“What is it to be eaten with? Never heard of this but sounds very interesting,” shared another. “Halwa wo bhi Hari Mirch Ka, ye kya combination hai? [Halwa that too of green chilli. What kind of combination is this?],” asked a third. “No way this is real, is it?” expressed a fourth. “I am not sure I love this or hate this,” posted a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

