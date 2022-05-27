Toddler gets her first doll and her reaction is adorable to watch

Almost everyone remembers the first toy they got as a kid. Kids grow so accustomed to their toys that they become their friends. They make so many memories with their toys as they take them along everywhere they go. In a video posted on Instagram, a little girl is given her first doll and her reaction to it is really adorable to watch.

“Giving Alison her first doll,” says the text on the video. When the toddler named Alison sees the doll, she looks at it for some time and says hi. “You’re so pretty can I touch your hand,” says the text insert. The toddler holds the doll’s hand and even gives it a kiss. “Good girl,” she says to the doll in the end.

The video was posted by the Instagram account babyalison31 four days ago. It has got more than 16,000 views so far.

“Isn’t she sweet,” says the caption of the video.

The video prompted Instagram users to post several comments.

“She’s the cutest baby on internet,” commented an Instagram user. “She’s like who is this new member in house?” wrote another. “The way she looks at her first and then says such a cute hiiieeeeee,” reads another commented. A fourth individual posted, “A doll herself playing with a doll.”

Baby Alison's account has more than 13,000 Instagram followers. She was born on March 31, 2021 according to her bio.

