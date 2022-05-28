Toddler says goodbye to dog before leaving for school on his first day. Watch

Dogs are such cute and adorable animals who get a lot of love from all the family members. Kids who grow up with dogs find a companion and best friend in them. Dogs also act as guardians for their human’s kids. In a really heartwarming video posted on Instagram, a little boy who was starting school went to say goodbye to his dog before leaving. The video will make you go aww as it is so adorable to watch.

The video was posted by the Instagram account keebo_the_lab three days ago. It has got more than 25,000 views so far. The video shows the toddler wearing a small backpack going over to his pet Labrador Retriever named Keebo. The boy gives the dog a hug before leaving for school on his first day.

“Little one starts school from today and before leaving for the school he came to hug me and say bye,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

The video has got more than 2,400 likes and several comments.

“Awwwwww… that’s so sweet, two pure souls,” commented an Instagram user. “Best of luck Agastya for your new journey and please take Keebo with you to drop you to school as he will be missing you so much,” wrote another. “God bless you both always,” posted a third. “Thank you all for your warm wishes and blessings, it means a lot to us,” posted the dog account in the comments.

Keebo is a yellow English Labrador Retriever. It lives in Bangalore. The dog account has more than 16,000 followers.

What are your thoughts about this adorable video?