Toddler sees mannequin for first time, his reaction is adorably hilarious. Watch

Toddlers often have the time of their lives, exploring the world and getting to know how it works. A video posted on Instagram by Good News Movement shows how a toddler went to the mall and saw mannequins for the first time. There is a chance that this video will make you say ‘aww’ and laugh at the same time.

The video opens to show the toddler at a store, looking around the place with eyes filled with wonder and amazement. He can be seen looking directly at the mannequin and goes straight towards it after a point. Viewers can see how the adorable little munchkin shakily walks towards the mannequin and does the sweetest thing ever.

This is when the cutest point in the video comes. The toddler goes towards the mannequin and looks up at it. Then, he holds the mannequin’s hand in the most heartwarming way possible. “I love how he carefully held the mannequin’s hand,” reads the caption of the video of the toddler.

Watch it here:

The video was posted on Instagram around 10 hours ago. Since being posted, the video has gone viral with over one lakh likes. It has also accumulated several comments from Instagram users.

“I agree. It is kind of strange lol,” related an individual. “He was shook but explored anyway,” commented another, followed by a heart-eyed face emoji. “He’s really processing all the information. Why is it grey, why is it not moving,” commented another.

What are your thoughts on this video?