Toddler showers dog with kisses, video is too cute to handle

Are you looking for a cute video to deal with your Monday blues? Then here is a a video that may uplift your mood almost instantly. The video is such that it may also leave you very happy. The clip shows a sweet interaction between a toddler and a tiny dog.

The video was originally posted by an Instagram user and later shared by a page that only posts videos of Golden Retrievers. The video is posted with the caption, “I think it’s love.”

The clip opens to show a puppy sitting on a couch with a tiny human standing in front of it. She is seen showering the doggo with tons of kisses. Text insert on the video also explains how she couldn’t stop kissing the pooch.

Watch the heartwarming video:

The video has been shared about 12 hours ago. Since being posted, the video has accumulated over three lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also gathered more than 32,000 likes and counting. The share has also prompted people to post various love-filled comments.

“That’s just the cutest thing,” shared an Instagram user. “In case you need some cuteness in your life today,” posted another. “Cuteness overload,” expressed a third. “So sweet,” wrote a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?