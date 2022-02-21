Toddler who loves planes gets cockpit tour from a pilot, reacts adorably. Watch

As children, people have aspirations to become something or the other - be it a teacher, a lawyer, a pilot or a doctor. And it is an absolute dream come true when they get to meet an adult who is already in that profession. This video that was shared by Good News Movement on Instagram, shows exactly that kind of an incident where a toddler, who is obsessed with airplanes, gets to meet an actual pilot.

The video opens with a text insert that reads, “My two-year-old son is obsessed with airplanes and today this happened.” It shows how a toddler walks on the aisle of an airplane and goes straight towards the cockpit. The child is seen to be evidently overjoyed as he goes ahead and gets welcomed by a pilot who gives him a tour of the cockpit that he is absolutely in awe of.

Watch it here:

The video was posted on Instagram a little more than six hours ago and has gone viral since then. It has received more than 55,000 likes and several comments.

“This is definitely going to leave a huge print on his heart and inspire him,” reads a comment. “Wow. What a special gift that wonderful pilot gave this sweet little baby boy. This is something he will remember forever. My heart is bursting with love,” posted another individual.

The adorable toddler even gets to sit on the pilot seat and cannot contain his excitement as he does so. The video ends with a snap of him sitting with the biggest smile on his face that was also posted on his personal Instagram page:

What are your thoughts on this toddler's interaction with a pilot?

