'Touched my bag, pulled my dress': Indian couple says they were harassed by 3 men during Serbia trip

What was meant to be the start of a relaxing vacation turned into a disturbing experience for an Indian couple after they were allegedly harassed while filming a travel vlog in Serbia. The couple said that they have reported the incident to the local authorities. (Instagram/@aparnamalu.krishnan)

Taking to Instagram, the couple, Aparna Malu and Ajmal Kolumbil, shared the video of the confrontation, saying that they were recording a vlog shortly after arriving in Serbia when 3 men approached them and began misbehaving with them.

As seen in the video, the pair was seen walking down a flight of stairs when three men sneaked in from behind. One of the men then appeared to pull the bag Aparna was carrying. But unaware of what had happened, the couple continued walking.

Then, moments later, the man allegedly touched her bag again, prompting Aparna to move it to the front. She later also claimed that one of the men pulled her dress.

The couple confronted the trio, asking, "Is this how you treat women?" They also questioned them, "What's your problem?"

One of the men then gestured that the person who had allegedly pulled the bag had mental health issues. Aparna's husband told him, "What's wrong with him then? No brother, no, this is not fair. We come from another (country)."

But once the trio realised that they were being recorded on camera, they turned around and quickly ran away from the spot while hurling expletives at the couple.