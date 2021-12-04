Toys to stick, dog keeps stealing things from her pooch sister. Watch

If you have a sibling, then chances are at least once you have secretly stole something from them, which, of course, you classified as borrowing. Turns out, that habit is not only restricted to humans but can be seen amid dogs too - or at least that is what this video suggests. The clip shows a dog named Ruby, frequently and quite brazenly, stealing things from her sister Stella.

The video opens to show Stella sitting like a good girl when Ruby - also a good girl - walks in. A person is heard saying “Ruby, don’t you dare.” However, without paying any heed to the warning, the dog goes to her sister and takes away her bone-shaped chewing toy. This is, however, not all. The entire video shows how Ruby keeps on repeating the same thing over and over again.

Take a look at the hilarious video: