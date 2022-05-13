Driver stops train in time to save wild elephant crossing tracks. Watch

A train driver is being praised by netizens after their alertness helped save the life of a wild elephant. Shared on Twitter, the video shows the train being stopped at the right time to make sure that the gentle giant is unharmed.

DRM APDJ, Official Twitter Account of Alipurduar Division, N.F.Railway, posted the video on Twitter. They also shared a descriptive caption along with the video. “#Alert LP & ALP of 15767 Up SGUJ-APDJ Intercity Exp Sri R.R. Kumar & S. Kundu suddenly noticed one Wild Elephant crossing the track at KM 23/1 between Gulma-Sivok at 17.35 hrs yesterday & applied brake to control Train speed saving Wildlife,” it reads.

The video, taken from inside the train, opens to show it slowing down. Within moments, the reason becomes clear. At a distance one can see a wild elephant crossing the tracks.

Take a look at the video:

#Alert LP & ALP of 15767 Up SGUJ-APDJ Intercity Exp Sri R.R. Kumar & S. Kundu suddenly noticed one Wild Elephant crossing the track at KM 23/1 between Gulma-Sivok at 17.35 hrs yesterday & applied brake to control Train speed saving Wildlife. @wti_org_india@RailMinIndia @RailNf pic.twitter.com/12PC5ffTqO — DRM APDJ (@drm_apdj) May 12, 2022

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated nearly 1,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Kudos to the driver,” wrote a Twitter user. “He must be rewarded,” shared another. “Appreciate your alertness,” commented a third. “Great job,” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

