Triad recreates Jenna Ortega's viral Wednesday dance, people say they nailed it

The Netflix series Wednesday's protagonist, played by Jenna Ortega, has garnered a lot of discussions. Social media is ablaze with posts on the actor and the show. Many have talked about herexcellent acting to her intriguing dance sequence, and some have even recreated it. Just like these three girls recreating Ortega's famous choreography.

In a video that Instagram shared @abcddancefactory, you can see three girls dressed in a black top and black skirt. To match Wednesday's character, they even did the classic pigtalis. The three girls are standing in a studio and dancing to Lady Gaga's Bloody Mary song.

Watch the full video here:

This clip was shared on December 27. Since being shared, it has been liked more than nine lakh times and has had several comments.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

One person in the Instagram comments said, "You're Thursday, Friday, Saturday." A second person added, "Girl on right nailed it...she looks like a Wednesday." A third person said, "The 3rd one is the best dancer." A fourth user added, "The girl in the right side just like Wednesday's." Many others have reacted on the video using smiley and heart emojis.

