'True Indian diversity': Sikh restaurateur in Kochi impresses internet with fluent Malayalam, Shashi Tharoor reacts

A heartfelt interview in flawless Malayalam turned an award win into a moment of cultural pride in Kerala, as a Sikh restaurateur from Kochi captured the internet’s attention.

The recognition came through public voting across Kerala’s zones, cementing his restaurant’s popularity among locals.(Sethi Da Dhaba/Facebook)

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Mohinder Singh Sethi, owner of Sethi Da Dhaba in Kadavanthara, was awarded the Manorama Online Golden Clove Award 2026 for Best North Indian Culinary Excellence.

The recognition came through public voting across Kerala’s zones, cementing his restaurant’s popularity among locals.

However, it was not just the win that stood out; Sethi’s moving interview with Manorama Online struck a chord online.

In the video, Sethi, a second-generation Keralite from a Punjabi family, spoke in impeccable Malayalam as he shared his late mother’s dream.

His ease with the language and emotional delivery blended cultural pride with local warmth, leaving audiences impressed and touched.

The moment was shared by @Brutu24 on X and quickly gained traction online, with many praising Sethi's linguistic fluency and the seamless way he represents both Punjabi heritage and Kerala’s culture.

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{{^usCountry}} Shashi Tharoor applauds Malayalam fluency: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shashi Tharoor applauds Malayalam fluency: {{/usCountry}}

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Adding to the buzz, Shashi Tharoor also reacted to the viral moment. In his tweet, he appreciated Sethi’s fluency, noting that being born and brought up in Kerala made it unsurprising, yet remarkable in its impact.

He described the speech as “wonderful,” especially as it reflected genuine satisfaction with Keralites’ love for Punjabi cuisine.

“Wonderful to hear him articulate so fluently his satisfaction and appreciation for Keralites’ enjoyment of Punjabi food! Born and brought up in Kerala, so his fluency is no surprise— but great to hear amid the incongruity of his appearance! A striking affirmation of our fabled #UnityInDiversity!” he wrote.

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Here's how people reacted to the video:

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X users flooded the comments with praise for the Kochi restaurateur, applauding his flawless Malayalam and the ease with which he blended Punjabi roots with Kerala’s culture.

One of the users commented, “This might be the most Malayali Malayali I have ever seen.”

A second user commented, “He must get the best Malayali award.”

A third user commented, “He speaks Malayalam so well, I initially thought it was a Malayali wearing a turban.”

A fourth user commented, “This reflects true Indian diversity. A Sikh restaurateur born and brought up in Kerala speaks fluent Malayalam, and wins the Golden Clove award for food. Pray that this diversity stays forever.”

“This is what successful assimilation while retaining one's cultural identity looks like,” another user commented.

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