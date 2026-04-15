'True Indian diversity': Sikh restaurateur in Kochi impresses internet with fluent Malayalam, Shashi Tharoor reacts

A heartfelt interview in flawless Malayalam turned an award win into a moment of cultural pride in Kerala, as a Sikh restaurateur from Kochi captured the internet’s attention. The recognition came through public voting across Kerala’s zones, cementing his restaurant’s popularity among locals. (Sethi Da Dhaba/Facebook)

Mohinder Singh Sethi, owner of Sethi Da Dhaba in Kadavanthara, was awarded the Manorama Online Golden Clove Award 2026 for Best North Indian Culinary Excellence.

The recognition came through public voting across Kerala’s zones, cementing his restaurant’s popularity among locals.

However, it was not just the win that stood out; Sethi’s moving interview with Manorama Online struck a chord online.

In the video, Sethi, a second-generation Keralite from a Punjabi family, spoke in impeccable Malayalam as he shared his late mother’s dream.

His ease with the language and emotional delivery blended cultural pride with local warmth, leaving audiences impressed and touched.

The moment was shared by @Brutu24 on X and quickly gained traction online, with many praising Sethi's linguistic fluency and the seamless way he represents both Punjabi heritage and Kerala’s culture.

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