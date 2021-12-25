TSA officer jumps over conveyor belt to save baby who stopped breathing. Watch

A video of a TSA officer quickly jumping into action to save a baby’s life has prompted people to shower her with praise. Shared on Twitter, the video shows her performing Heimlich maneuver on the baby. The video is absolutely heartwarming to watch.

Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson, posted the video on Twitter. “@TSA officer, a former EMT, hailed as a hero after she jumped over a checkpoint conveyor belt to perform Heimlich on an infant who stopped breathing at Newark Liberty International Airport checkpoint, saving the baby’s life,” reads the caption of the post. The video details the incident that took place.

Take a look at the post:

JUST IN: @TSA officer, a former EMT, hailed as a hero after she jumped over a checkpoint conveyor belt to perform Heimlich on an infant who stopped breathing at ⁦@EWRairport⁩ checkpoint, saving the baby’s life. #TSAHolidayMiracle. The news release: https://t.co/J1yuT05ysw pic.twitter.com/3NfRD7lvPh — Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast) December 23, 2021

The video has been shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 38,000 views and counting. The post has also prompted people to share various comments.

“So comforting to know heroes really do walk among us,” wrote a Twitter user. “You are a credit to the service and an outstanding person. I wish there was something stronger to say other than thank you,” posted another. “That lady needs a hefty bonus and a raise,” praised a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON