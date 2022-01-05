Turkey pulls snake’s tail, scares it away. Watch interesting video

There are certain videos on the Internet that are both fascinating and scary to watch. This video involving a turkey and a snake is a fine inclusion to that list. There is a chance that you will end up watching the interesting video over and over again.

The video showcases the incident that took place in Australia. The clip opens to show a yard with a snake lying on green grass. A turkey is also seen standing near the reptile. Initially, the bird slowly approaches the snake but soon it starts pulling the reptile’s tail. The bird continues to do so even though the snake tries to slither away. The video ends with the snake disappearing into a bush.

Take a look at the video:

What are your thoughts on the video? Did it leave you intrigued?

