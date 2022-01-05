Home / Trending / Turkey pulls snake’s tail, scares it away. Watch interesting video
trending

Turkey pulls snake’s tail, scares it away. Watch interesting video

There is a chance that you'll end up watching the video involving a turkey and a snake more than once.
The image shows the turkey looking at the snake.(Jukin Media)
The image shows the turkey looking at the snake.(Jukin Media)
Published on Jan 05, 2022 06:49 PM IST
Copy Link
ByTrisha Sengupta

There are certain videos on the Internet that are both fascinating and scary to watch. This video involving a turkey and a snake is a fine inclusion to that list. There is a chance that you will end up watching the interesting video over and over again.

The video showcases the incident that took place in Australia. The clip opens to show a yard with a snake lying on green grass. A turkey is also seen standing near the reptile. Initially, the bird slowly approaches the snake but soon it starts pulling the reptile’s tail. The bird continues to do so even though the snake tries to slither away. The video ends with the snake disappearing into a bush.

Take a look at the video:

What are your thoughts on the video? Did it leave you intrigued?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral video
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 05, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out