Tweet about doggo getting clicked while asleep prompts cute reactions. See pics

Pretty much every human who has a pet dog or a cat is guilty of taking their photos whenever they are sleeping in the most adorable way ever. Recently a tweet went viral where a person had quoted something they had read on their Thoughts Of Dog 2022 calendar. The quote reads, “I just learnt that the human takes a picture of me when I'm sleeping. Sometimes multiple. We’ve scheduled a meeting later to discuss boundaries.”

This hilarious quote prompted her to post a few photos that she had taken of her dog. In all of the photos, her furry little pooch can be seen fast asleep. The photos show the dog sleeping on a pillow or maybe sometimes with a toy in front of a window that lets some light into the room. She shared the tweet with a caption that reads, “Guilty.”

View the adorable dog photos right here:

This Twitter post was shared on February 21 and has received more than 13,000 likes on it. It has also accumulated several comments from people who could relate to this quote. “How are we supposed to resist?” asked an individual. “Sometimes, yes,” admitted another.

The set of photos of her dog that was shared by this Twitter user, Katherine Hill, has also prompted many people to post photos of their own:

Do you also take photos of your dogs when they are sleeping?

