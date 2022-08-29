Home / Trending / Twins' dance to Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma's Laung Da Lashkara is a must-watch

This video that has been shared on Instagram shows how twin sisters dance to to Laung Da Lashkara from Patiala House that featured Akshay Kumar and Anushka Sharma.

The twin sisters dance to Akshay Kumar and Anushka Sharma’s Laung Da Lashkara.&nbsp;(Instagram/@thetwirlingtwins)
Dance is a way to express yourself freely and some people are definitely more talented than others when it comes to doing this. Just like these twin sisters in a video that has recently been shared on Instagram and has been going viral for all the right reasons. The two talented sisters are known as Tanika and Tarika and their skills when it comes to showcasing a Bollywood dance to the iconic number Laung Da Lashkara, have been lauded by people who have watched this video on Instagram. Their Instagram bio states that the duo are engineers by profession but dances by passion. They have over 37,500 dedicated followers on this page where they keep sharing their dance videos.

The twin sisters can be seen dancing to Laung Da Lashkara from the Film Patiala House which was released in the year 2011. The movie featured actors Akshay Kumar and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles while this song that went massively viral ever since was performed by Hard Kaur, Jasbir Jassi and Mahalakshmi Iyer. The caption to this video is simply the name of the song as the twin sisters can be seen donning beautiful salwar suits in the video.

Watch the video right here:

Posted on August 19, this video has over 30,500 likes on it so far.

“You both express very genuinely...Just love to see you together... Keep growing girls,” commented an Instagram user. “You and your dance are so beautiful,” posted another. “Wow, mesmerising,” shared a third.

