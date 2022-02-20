Twitter reacts after IAS officer shares post about food wastage in weddings

Weddings are usually a grand affair in India where hundreds of guests are invited and a feast is served. However, amidst all the opulent celebrations, one thing that gets overlooked is the wastage of food after the marriage ceremony is over. It is common to see the leftover food from a wedding ceremony being discarded the next morning and one such photo was shared by an IAS officer on Twitter recently.

Awanish Sharan, a 2009-batch IAS officer from Chhattisgarh cadre, shared a post on Twitter which showed a man clearing the food from plates after one such event. A huge heap of rice is seen lying on the ground. The wasted food would find its way in a garbage dump and that is what the IAS officer pointed to.

“The photo that your wedding photographer missed. Stop wasting FOOD,” he wrote as caption for the photo.

See the Twitter post below:

Since being posted about two days ago, the tweet has got more than 13 thousand likes with users expressing disgust at the harsh reality the picture portrayed. Many also suggested ways to deal with the problem of food wastage.

“Sir wasting food is sin but nowdays people are not taking due care of this wasting. Awareness about this topic is very necessary. I am lucky I learned it at very early age inspite of having privilege of govt food all time in school college but i have never taken extra food,” a user posted in reply to the post.

This Twitter user suggested that a law should be made that makes it the organisers’ responsibility that food is not wasted.

Another Twitter user suggested that wasted food should be distributed to the needy.

This user pointed out a harsh reality about the country.

What do you think should be done to mitigate this problem?