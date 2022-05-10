U2’s Bono and The Edge perform at Ukraine bomb shelter to show solidarity

In a wonderful show of solidarity with Ukraine, U2’s frontman Bono along with lead guitarist The Edge performed with Ukrainian musician turned soldier Taras Topolia at a subway station converted into a bomb shelter in Ukraine’s capital city Kyiv. Irish rock band U2 is one of the biggest bands in the world and their lead singer Bono is known for his humanitarian gestures in times of need.

The video of their performance was posted by the page Good News Movement 16 hours ago. The video has got more than 6.54 lakh views so far. “Bono and The Edge perform surprise concert for Ukrainians in Kyiv bomb shelter,” says the text on the video. In the video, they perform the famous song “Stand by Me” by Ben E King and changed the lyrics a bit to say “Stand by Ukraine”.

“In a moving show of solidarity, yesterday Bono and The Edge performed with Ukrainian musician turned soldier Taras Topolia in a subway bomb shelter. The lyrics “Stand by Ukraine” replaced the famous Ben E King song lyrics of “Stand by Me,”” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

Bono and The Edge had performed other songs as well at the concert such as the popular “With Or Without You” that was released in 1987.

Their performance was praised by Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky and US secretary of state Antony Blinken. Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a video address, also thanked the band for showing his support for Ukraine. “I am grateful to [Bono, U2] for supporting our people and drawing even more attention to the need to help our people,” he said.

The Ukraine Foreign Ministry had originally shared the video of U2’s Bono and The Edge performing at the Khreshchatyk subway station which has been converted to a bomb shelter now in the heart of Kyiv.

What are your thoughts about this performance by U2’s Bono and The Edge?

