Udemy co-founder Gagan Biyani 'pissed' over $2.5 billion Coursera merger: 'I'm grateful, but...'

Udemy co-founder Gagan Biyani has publicly criticised the company’s planned merger with Coursera, calling the $2.5 billion deal disappointing and reflective of deeper structural issues within the edtech firm. Notably, Coursera and Udemy announced a merger in December 2025, valued at approximately $2.5 billion in an all-stock transaction. The deal is currently awaiting regulatory approvals.

Gagan Biyani said he felt “kinda pissed” about the acquisition.(X/@gaganbiyani)

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In a detailed post on X, Biyani said he felt “kinda pissed” about the acquisition, despite acknowledging that Udemy had been life-changing for him. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to start and benefit from Udemy’s success. It changed my life. But there’s another side to Udemy. A story of what could have been,” he wrote.

Biyani attributed Udemy’s trajectory to early decisions that diluted founder control. He said that after the company’s Series B funding round, founders owned less than 30%, allowing investors to take charge and install their own CEO. While the move initially appeared successful, he claimed it led to long-term stagnation.

“Over Udemy’s history, there have been 7 CEO’s. The board replaced the second CEO with dud after dud. I’d often try to meet with the board or the new CEO, and was completely ignored,” Biyani said. He alleged that he and fellow co-founders were not even invited to the company’s IPO - a moment he said highlighted the lack of respect for founders and product innovation.

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{{^usCountry}} Further, Biyani said that despite achieving scale, including building a $500 million ARR business and eventually going public at a $3 billion valuation, the company failed to evolve. “The company made no major product innovations for 15 years,” he said, adding that Udemy relied heavily on its original model of video-based courses while expanding distribution. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further, Biyani said that despite achieving scale, including building a $500 million ARR business and eventually going public at a $3 billion valuation, the company failed to evolve. “The company made no major product innovations for 15 years,” he said, adding that Udemy relied heavily on its original model of video-based courses while expanding distribution. {{/usCountry}}

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(Also Read: 'Indian but also proud to be American': Udemy co-founder Gagan Biyani reflects on Diwali and cultural acceptance in US)

Udemy vs Coursera

He also contrasted Udemy’s journey with Coursera’s, noting that while Coursera initially had an inferior product, it outperformed Udemy in perception and innovation. “Coursera innovated heavily. They added corporate courses to their university catalog, built fully-online degree programs, and offered a B2B competitor that kept Udemy on its toes. Still, the Udemy B2B business (and team) out-performed and so the two companies were deadlocked. Coursera was better at B2C, Udemy at B2B,” he said.

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Biyani admitted that the merger was inevitable but questioned why the combined entity is valued at under $3 billion. He pointed at three factors: edtech’s failure to meet its growth promise, both companies selling products their customers do not love, and the long-term cost of sidelining founders. “By ignoring the founders, Udemy failed to innovate, which led to slowing growth which led to mediocre public market results. Furthermore, they don’t have a good evangelist and public markets don’t like a headless horse,” he wrote.

Biyani, who said he has already sold his Udemy stake, concluded by stressing the need for reinvention. He urged the combined entity to focus on innovation, particularly in enterprise learning and AI-led education tools. “On B2B, Coursera needs to help L&D become the heroes of the AI era so the entire market starts growing again. On B2C, they need to build the most educational AI product on the planet. (I’d focus on the former, since the latter is a lot harder and riskier),” he said.

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“The current education system sucks and the world deserves something better,” he added, expressing hope that Coursera can still build a $10 billion company and revive the original vision.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavya Sukheja ...Read More Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat. Read Less

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