Udemy co-founder Gagan Biyani 'pissed' over $2.5 billion Coursera merger: 'I'm grateful, but...'

Udemy co-founder Gagan Biyani has publicly criticised the company’s planned merger with Coursera, calling the $2.5 billion deal disappointing and reflective of deeper structural issues within the edtech firm. Notably, Coursera and Udemy announced a merger in December 2025, valued at approximately $2.5 billion in an all-stock transaction. The deal is currently awaiting regulatory approvals. Gagan Biyani said he felt “kinda pissed” about the acquisition. (X/@gaganbiyani)

In a detailed post on X, Biyani said he felt “kinda pissed” about the acquisition, despite acknowledging that Udemy had been life-changing for him. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to start and benefit from Udemy’s success. It changed my life. But there’s another side to Udemy. A story of what could have been,” he wrote.

Biyani attributed Udemy’s trajectory to early decisions that diluted founder control. He said that after the company’s Series B funding round, founders owned less than 30%, allowing investors to take charge and install their own CEO. While the move initially appeared successful, he claimed it led to long-term stagnation.

“Over Udemy’s history, there have been 7 CEO’s. The board replaced the second CEO with dud after dud. I’d often try to meet with the board or the new CEO, and was completely ignored,” Biyani said. He alleged that he and fellow co-founders were not even invited to the company’s IPO - a moment he said highlighted the lack of respect for founders and product innovation.