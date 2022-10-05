UK artist covers every inch of his house with doodles. Watch viral video

Three years ago, a doodle artist from the United Kingdom bought a house and decided to give it a makeover, but not in a way many would have thought. The artist covered his entire house in his signature monochrome hand-drawn doodles, turning it into a doodle land where each space has a theme based on its utility. Intriguing, right? So, when he posted a stop motion film to show off his creation, it went viral and attracted millions of eyeballs.

The video was shared by doodle artist Sam Cox, who is professionally known as Mr Doodle, on Instagram. "I doodled my house," he wrote while sharing the video. The video shows the artist covering every nook and cranny of his house, including furniture, bedding, crockery and stovetop, with doodles.

In another Instagram post, he shared that he solely created the animation with the help of 1,857 photographs he took over two years. "I used 900 litres of white paint, 401 cans of black spray paint (for the outside), 286 bottles of black drawing paint (for the inside) and 2296 pen nibs (I only used four different sized pens, but they were refillable and the nibs were replaceable)," he further added.

Watch the viral video below:

The video was shared three days ago and has since garnered more than 5.2 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The video has also raked several comments from netizens.

"Dude!!!!! This is so cool!!!! I was wondering what it was you were talking about! Dear LORD!!!!" posted an individual. "This is insane! Congratulations," wrote another. "Insane, bro. You inspire me to take the limits off of my mind! Proud of you!" expressed a third. "I can't even comprehend the filming process let alone the art," shared a fourth.