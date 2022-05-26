Ukrainian solider replies to daughter’s letter with an emotional poem

A post about a poem by a Ukraine soldier has left people teary eyed. Shared on the official Twitter handle of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, the post details how the soldier wrote the poem while replying to a letter from his daughter.

“The poem by #Ukrainian soldier @vyshebaba written as an answer to his daughtersʼ letters has been already translated into 10 languages in just one week,” the ministry wrote. They also posted an image along with the tweet. The image shows the English translation of the poem along with a picture of the soldier. The ministry also shared that an individual named Anastasia Kirii translated the poem. They concluded their post with the hashtag #LifeWillPrevail.

The poem by #Ukrainian soldier @vyshebaba written as an answer to his daughtersʼ letters has been already translated into 10 languages in just one week.#LifeWillPrevail



Translated by Anastasia Kirii

— MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) May 26, 2022

The post has been shared a little over an hour ago. Since being shared, it has gathered nearly 400 likes. It has also accumulated different comments from people.

“Hopefully next spring you’ll watch the trees blossom and listen to cicadas in peaceful Ukraine together again,” shared a Twitter user. “Proud father to keep the joy alive in his daughter,” posted another. “Wow… it's awesome,” expressed a third. “Beautiful,” wrote a fourth. Many also showcased their reactions with heart emoticons.

