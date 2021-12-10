Uncle meets newborn nephew named after him. Watch emotional video

It is a special moment for any uncle or aunt to meet their newborn nephew. This video shows such a heartwarming moment. However, what makes the clip even more amazing to watch is an uncle’s reaction after knowing that the baby is named after him. There is a chance that the video will make you reach for a box of tissues.

“This uncle meets his nephew who was named after him. Good news indeed,” reads the caption posted along with the video on the Instagram page called goodnews_movement. The caption also mentions that the video was originally posted on TikTok.

The video opens to show the uncle, wearing a mask, approaching the newborn. We won’t give away what the rest of the clip shows, so take a look yourself:

The video has been posted 17 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1.5 lakh likes and counting. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

"What a beautiful beautiful moment,” wrote an Instagram user. “Crying into my morning coffee thanks,” posted another. “Completely in love with the child even before he heard the name,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

