Unicorn spotted in India? Video of horse with fake horn goes viral

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jun 10, 2023 05:22 PM IST

A video shows a white horse with a fake on is going viral on Twitter. Many are sharing hilarious reactions to the video using the world ‘Unicorn Spotted’.

A video showing a horse with a fake horn attached to its head has gone viral. The getup of the animal reminded many of the mythical creature unicorn. Expectedly, it didn’t take long for people to express just that on Twitter - so much so that the words ‘Unicorn Spotted’ started trending on the microblogging platform. People didn’t shy away from sharing hilarious reactions. A few also posted tweets about India startups. In the business world, the term ‘unicorn’ is used for those startups that attain a valuation of more than $1 billion.

The horse with a fake horn that has prompted people to say 'Unicorn spotted'. (Twitter/@Destiiny303)
Take a look at the video that has left people amused:

The video is now being shared by many on Twitter along with interesting captions. Here are some such tweets:

Check out some more reactions:

An individual who wrote, That's great. Everyone should know. A very good example is given. #unicornspotted.” “Everyone is very happy knowing about it and everyone is liking it. #unicornspotted,” shared another. “Nice to know so much about the Indian unicorn,” expressed a third. “Is this AI generated or real? I am so confused,” wondered a fourth.

twitter viral video
