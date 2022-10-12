Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP bus driver creates makeshift wiper using water bottle, video goes viral

trending
Published on Oct 12, 2022 02:22 PM IST

The video that captures a UP bus driver's makeshift wiper using a water bottle went viral on social media.

The image shows the makeshift wiper involving the water bottle. It was created by a UPSRTC bus driver. (Twitter/@VipinRathaur)
By Arfa Javaid

A video of an Uttar Pradesh State Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) bus is doing the rounds on social media through its several reshares, and the reasons will leave you stunned. It shows how a driver came up with a hack involving the bus he drives.

The video was posted on Twitter by a user Vipin Rathaur. "Wiper running with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation bus," he wrote while sharing the video. In the video, one gets to see a UPSRTC bus driver pulling a rope to move a defective windshield wiper. The makeshift wiper also involves a water bottle.

After the bus video went viral, UPSRTC Meerut took note of it and replied, "Sir, the wiper was fixed on 08.10.2022 itself." They also posted a video of the bus in question.

Watch the videos below:

Since being shared three days ago on Twitter, the video has been shared across social media platforms and has received numerous likes and comments. While some found the 'jugad' shown in the video amusing, others questioned the vehicle's fitness.

"Awesome invention of technique by Uttar Pradesh bus driver," posted an individual. "Innovative idea," wrote another. "Does the Motor Vehicle Act not apply to them? Roadways buses are in poor condition, and many are not fit or maintained," commented a third.

Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team.

its viral viral video upsrtc
