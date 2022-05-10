US Airman surprises son with emotional homecoming. Watch heart-melting video

It is always an emotional moment for children when they meet their father after a long time. It is really heart-melting to see videos of people in the military when they return home and get reunited with their kids. Like this video posted on Instagram that shows a US Airman surprise his son with an emotional reunion. The video will definitely leave you teary-eyed.

It was posted by the Instagram page Good News Dog seven hours ago and it has got over 4.34 lakh views so far. “US Airman surprises son with an emotional homecoming,” says the text on the video. The video shows the boy sitting in his class when his father dressed in his uniform comes and sits next to him. The boy looks astonished at first and then gives his father a hug. The boy has tears in his eyes and what makes the video really emotional is the fact that even his classmates are seen crying as they all are overcome with emotion.

“I’m not crying, you’re crying,” says the caption of the video. The video is credited to militarycominghometv on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

“Have I ever watched a military homecoming without crying? No and I don’t think I ever will,” commented an Instagram user. “The fact that his classmates were crying also,” posted another user. A third said, “These are truly the best kind of videos… the exchange of love is always so amazingly heartwarming!” “Every time I see one of this videos I remember when I was 10 years old and my dad was away from home for 6 months because of work and my reaction when he returned,” reads another comment.

What are your thoughts about this emotional video?