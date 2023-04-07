US chef tries making aloo tikki chaat. Video shows how it turns out

Social media is filled with videos that show foreigners eating or cooking different Indian dishes. There’s a latest inclusion to that list. This video shows US chef Eitan Bernath making a very popular street food from India. He made aloo tikki chaat and shared the video on his Instagram page. The image shows the US chef who tried making aloo tikki chaat.(Instagram/@eitan)

The video opens to show the chef explaining how during his recent visit to India he tried aloo tikki chaat and loved it. He goes on explaining that he decided to make the dish as he started craving it. The rest of the video shows him making the dish, garnishing it, and also tasting it. “I’ve been dreaming of the Aloo Tikki Chaat since the second I left the street food cart when I ate it in India, so I had to try making it myself,” he also added in the post’s caption.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared two days ago. Since being posted, the video has accumulated nearly two lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the post has received more than 16,000 likes. People shared various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“You are a true Indian food lover,” praised an Instagram user. “Well I’m Indian and seeing your reactions and obsession with Indian dishes, I just feel so happy,” joined another. “So against my diet but so damn good,” commented a third. “Omg can't wait to try this!!! Looks amazingggg,” expressed a fourth. “Love to see you making Indian food,” wrote a fifth.

