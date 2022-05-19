US man celebrates 50 years of eating McDonald’s burger every day

Are you fond of fast food? Well almost everyone is these days. People love to gorge on burger and fries with coke but this US man took his fast food eating habit to another level. Don Gorske is officially recognised by the Guinness World Records as the person with the most Big Mac burgers eaten in a lifetime. On May 17, he marked the 50-year anniversary of him eating the McDonald’s burger almost daily.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gorske has missed only eight days of not eating a McDonald’s burger in the last 50 years and more often than not, he actually eats two Big Macs a day. The man went to his local McDonald’s restaurant in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin to celebrate his Big Mac anniversary. It is the very same branch where he first had the Big Mac burger in 1972.

The Guinness World Records shared the post of Don Gorske on their official Instagram account 14 hours ago. The post shows how McDonald’s welcomed him on his 50th anniversary of eating a Big Mac. They posted a board outside that read, “Congrats Don on 50 years of Macs.” The McDonald’s signboard also omitted the letters Don and s from the sign. The post contains various photos of Don Gorske over the years of eating Big Mac burgers and setting records. The post has got over 65,000 likes so far.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

See the post below:

“I love hamburgers like no other food,” says Don. “This is a McDonald’s Big Mac – it’s the best sandwich in the world! When I like something, I stick with it all the time,” Don Gorske is quoted in the comments section posted by the Guinness World Records.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Even with over 30,000 Big Macs in his system, Don still has a great blood sugar level, an exceptionally good cholesterol, and walks about six miles per day to maintain his health,” it wrote further.

“Don, you’re a gosh darn legend,” commented an Instagram user. “A record that will never be broken. Amazing,” wrote another individual.

What do you think about this man’s fondness for McDonald’s burgers?