US President Joe Biden's new puppy is a German Shepherd called Commander. Watch

The President of The United States, Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are known for their love for dogs. They can be their own pets or otherwise. And a recent video shared on the official Twitter handle @POTUS shows them welcoming a cute German Shepherd puppy. As pointed out by many on Twitter, the pupper has been welcomed into the Biden household right in time for Christmas.

"Meet the newest Biden," reads the caption that accompanies this video of Commander the dog just frolicking around. The video shows different moments of this dog's interaction with the Bidens. In it, Joe Biden says, "Hey pal. How're you doing? How are you?" The pooch then runs over to him and gets some head rubs. Jill Biden could also be seen in the video where other moments showed the adorable doggo who kept running around the area, exploring a whole new world.

Take a look:

Since being posted on December 21, the video has so far garnered more than 96,000 likes and several comments from dog lovers on the social networking app.

“I had no idea how much I needed this. Merry Christmas, President Biden and your family, including Commander!”, reads a comment from a Twitter user. “He’s gorgeous! Hoping for Major and Commander's pictures soon!”, posted another, referencing their other dog - Major. “Love love love the new pup,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on this video shared by Joe Biden?