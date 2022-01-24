Home / Trending / US President Joe Biden shares photo of his puppy with a cute caption. See pic
trending

US President Joe Biden shares photo of his puppy with a cute caption. See pic

This Instagram post by US President Joe Biden shows his adorable German Shepherd puppy called Commander in his office.
US President Joe Biden's Instagram post shows his German Shepherd puppy called Commander.&nbsp;(instagram/@potus)
US President Joe Biden's Instagram post shows his German Shepherd puppy called Commander. (instagram/@potus)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 11:35 AM IST
Copy Link
BySohini Sengupta

Joe Biden, President of The United States, is quite well-known on the Internet and off it, for his love for dogs. This time, he has taken to social media and shared a photo of his pup on his Instagram page. The photo is of his new German Shepherd puppy called Commander.

The photo shows the cute little puppy looking at the camera in the most adorable way possible. This is the same pupper for whom he had posted a video in order to welcome it to the White House. Behind it, is an indoor setting which the President later clarifies, is his office.

“One of the perks of being president is that I get to set the office pet policy,” reads the cute caption to this photo. It also hints at the fact that Biden often likes to have his pup by his side even while he is working.

Take a look at Biden's Instagram post here:

Since being posted around 15 hours ago, the dog photo has so far garnered more than 5.9 lakh likes. It has also received several comments from dog lovers.

“Those eyes,” commented an Instagram user, followed by a heart-eyed emoji. “Can you convince your dad to change the law to make pups a dependent?” joked another. “My dog comes to work with me too,” posted a third. “Growing into the ears!” pointed out a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this post by US President Joe Biden?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
joe biden puppy dog. + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 24, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out