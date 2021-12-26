Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / US VP Harris tests Covid negative after exposure to staff member
trending

US VP Harris tests Covid negative after exposure to staff member

Harris’s office said she took a PCR test on Friday morning and none of the virus was detected. She and her husband Doug Emhoff also took rapid antigen tests which were negative.
US Vice President Kamala Harris was tested on Wednesday and found not to have virus at the time.(Bloomberg)
Published on Dec 26, 2021 02:45 AM IST
Agencies | , Washington

US vice-president Kamala Harris tested negative for Covid-19 on Friday, days after extended exposure to a staff member who later tested positive.

On Wednesday, the White House announced Harris has been working “throughout the day” on Tuesday with a staff member who later was found to have the coronavirus.

Harris was tested on Wednesday and found not to have virus at the time. Symone Sanders, a senior adviser to Harris, said on Wednesday the vice-president will be tested again on Monday.

California nearing 5mn coronavirus cases

California health officials say the Omicron variant is evident in 50-70% of new coronavirus cases in parts of the most populous state heading into the holidays, with the state nearing a total of 5mn virus infections for the pandemic.

US to lift travel ban on southern African nations

The US will lift the travel ban imposed on several southern African nations when the Omicron variant of Covid was first detected, officials said on Friday. White House assistant press secretary Kevin Munoz said the travel ban would be lifted on December 31.

