US woman lost forelimb to cancer, holds heartfelt funeral for amputated arm: ‘Tried to kill me’

BySimran Singh
Feb 02, 2025 05:51 PM IST

A 22-year-old cancer survivor from the US held a symbolic funeral for her amputated arm, inspiring millions with her journey. 

Eldiara Doucette, a 22-year-old social media influencer from the United States who lost her right arm to a rare form of cancer, held a unique funeral ceremony for the limb. The event, filled with symbolic gestures, aimed to celebrate her battle against adversity and inspire others along the way.

She held a funeral for amputeed arm. (Instagram/@semibionicbarbie)
She held a funeral for amputeed arm. (Instagram/@semibionicbarbie)

Doucette, known as “Bionic Barbie,” has garnered over 510,000 followers by sharing her journey with synovial sarcoma, a rare cancer diagnosed in only about 1,000 people annually. Her diagnosis, confirmed three years ago, brought relentless nerve pain described as “an untouchable beast.” She once attempted to ease the discomfort by placing her hand in scalding hot water.

Despite undergoing chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and several surgeries, Doucette faced three cancer recurrences in as many years. Even during periods of remission, the constant fear of relapse loomed over her. Last October, worsening health conditions led to the amputation of her right arm below the elbow.

In preparation for the surgery, Doucette wrote messages of gratitude on the limb, acknowledging its role throughout her life. To mark this life-changing event, she planned a funeral to bid farewell to the arm that had served her for 22 years.

Funeral

On January 15, Doucette, dressed in black with a veil, gathered with family and friends for the event. The embalmed limb lay covered by a grey blanket, its nails painted black and adorned with a red flower on the wrist. Walking toward it, Doucette wore a bittersweet smile as tears welled in her eyes.

Reflecting on the experiences her arm had provided, she remembered how it had allowed her to hold hands, comfort loved ones, play musical instruments like the piano and guitar, and even rescue creatures like worms and spiders.

“I often joked that my arm tried to kill me, but standing there, I realised it was also a victim of my illness,” she said during the ceremony. “It made the ultimate sacrifice for me.”

Doucette expressed newfound confidence and acceptance of her future, saying, “You cannot control what has happened or what might happen.”

Plans are underway for a metal rod implant to enable the use of a robotic prosthetic, a development that earned her the title of “Bionic Barbie.”

A video of the funeral went viral online, gaining over 4.4 million likes and countless supportive comments. One user called the ceremony “a profoundly iconic display of art,” while another wrote, “That arm looks aged; it supported you for so long. I’m glad you gave it a proper send-off.”

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
