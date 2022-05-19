Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
trending

US woman receives her graduation degree in hospital because of this sweet reason

This US woman received her graduation degree in hospital as she went into labour a day before her graduation ceremony. 
The US woman received her graduation degree in hospital because of a sweet reason. (@JadaSayles/Instagram)
Published on May 19, 2022 01:24 PM IST
ByGurjant Pannu

The day of one’s graduation is one of the most memorable days of a person’s life. Everyone remembers walking up to the stage and being conferred the degree in the presence of their family and friends. However, for a US woman, her graduation ceremony became special even if it took place at a hospital room. The reason behind this is really sweet and heartwarming.

Jada Sayles from New Orleans, Louisiana, graduated from Dillard University. She was supposed to be on stage to collect her graduation degree on May 14, but she went into labour a day before her graduation ceremony. She texted her college president Walter M. Kimbrough. What happened next is really heartwarming. The college president arranged for her graduation ceremony to be held in her hospital room. Jada Sayles took to Twitter to post photos from her graduation ceremony and also photos with her newborn baby. Since being posted on May 16, the tweet has got more than 1.49 lakh likes.

“I thought I was gonna walk across the stage to get my degree, instead I got my baby. My sweet face decided to make his way on MY big day (now his). Shoutout to my university for still bringing my graduation and degree to me. Ima college graduate & mommy, talk to me nice!” she wrote in the tweet.

See her post below:

Walter M. Kimbrough, president of Dillard University, also shared videos from her graduation ceremony.

See the video below:

“Congratulations babe what a beautiful. Happy Birthday little one welcome to the world and Jada wishing you two a world of success and happiness,” commented a Twitter user. “Kudos to the President for going the extra mile for his student. Double blessings!” posted another individual.

In another video, Walter M. Kimbrough posted that he even did the tassel part of commencement.

What are your thoughts about this heartwarming story?

