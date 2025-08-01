Bobbi Althoff bids farewell to The Really Good Podcast: ‘Everything happenes for a reason’

Bobbi Althoff has officially said goodbye to her podcast. She initially rose to fame via her TikTok videos, before starting her podcasting career with The Really Good Podcast in 2023. With her deadpan and awkward interview style, Althoff became an overnight success. She was able to get several A-listers to her podcast, including Jimmy Kimmel, Shaquille O’Neal, Scarlett Johansson, Offset and others. Althoff's interviews were characterized by her bold questions that made celebrities a little uncomfortable. Bobbi Althoff bids farewell to The Really Good Podcast(YouTube)

Bobbi Althoff signs off from The Really Good Podcast

Bobbi Althoff wrapped up The Really Good Podcast with a dramatic farewell on Thursday, July 31, Deadline reported. She was seen in an all-black funeral-style outfit, paired with sunglasses, setting the tone for her goodbye in the final episode. Opening the show with her sister, the duo sang Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” before Bobbi addressed her listeners. “Guys, I don’t think there’s any really good way to say this, but this is the last episode of The Really Good Podcast,” she said.

Watch the video:

That's not it. She also joked about her viral fame during the episode and added, “This podcast started off just with a girl with a dream to make more money. I didn’t know I’d fall off as quickly as I did. To be honest, I did think this was going to last a bit longer.”

“But nevertheless, it lasted a minute and I’m proud of the accomplishments I have. I’m pretty sad that it has to end like this, but it’s OK. Everything in life happens for a reason, or, mostly everything. Kind of not everything. Some things happen in life for a reason,” she added.

Bobbi Althoff is "pretty sad"

After a whirlwind run, Althoff has officially stepped away from podcasting, leaving fans speculating what’s next for the internet’s favorite “anti-host.”

FAQs

1. Why is Bobbi Althoff famous?

Bobbi Althoff became famous for her interviews on The Really Good Podcast and her popularity on TikTok.

2. What happened to Bobbi and Cory Althoff?

Bobbi and Cory Althoff officially got divorced in August 2024, after separating on July 4, 2023.

3. What happened with Bobbi Althoff and Drake?

Bobbi Althoff’s viral interview with Drake led to drama after she deleted the episode and they unfollowed each other. Rumors of a fling swirled, but she denied it.